Why Republicans Won’t Work for Trump Administration

“The array of legal and political threats hanging over the Trump presidency has compounded the White House’s struggles to fill out the top ranks of the government,” the Washington Post reports.

“Republicans say they are turning down job offers to work for a chief executive whose volatile temperament makes them nervous. They are asking head-hunters if their reputations could suffer permanent damage, according to 27 people The Washington Post interviewed to assess what is becoming a debilitating factor in recruiting political appointees.”

Key statistic: “At this point, Trump has 43 confirmed appointees to senior posts, compared with the 151 top political appointees confirmed by mid-June in President Barack Obama’s first term and the 130 under President George W. Bush.”