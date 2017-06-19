GOP Health Bill Polls Poorly In Key States

Public Policy Polling released surveys in three states where a GOP senator will have a key swing vote on the GOP health care plan: Nevada, West Virginia and Alaska.

The approval rates for the plan were generally dismal but Trump voters continue to support it:

Nevada: 31% of all voters, 61% of Trump voters approve

Alaska: 29% of all voters, 59% of Trump voters approve

West Virginia: 35% of all voters, 50% of Trump voters approve

In all three states, the survey found a majority had either “very serious” or “somewhat serious” concerns about the lack of public hearings on the Senate plan.