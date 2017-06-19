Democrats Use Trump’s ‘Mean’ Comment

“Democrats are seeking to capitalize on President Trump calling the Republican health care bill ‘mean‘ ahead of the Senate’s vote to repeal Obamacare, seeing it as a pivotal moment in an issue that could drive the 2018 midterm elections,” Politico reports.

“Democrats see the health care fight as more potent than an investigation into potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice — and a possibly defining gaffe for commercials, according to aides. Hitting Republicans in the House for a bill that ‘even Trump said was mean’ is particularly satisfying for Democrats, considering the president celebrated its passage in the Rose Garden.”