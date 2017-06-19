McConnell Will Force Health Care Vote Next Week

Jonathan Swan: “Sources close to Mitch McConnell tell me the Majority Leader is dead serious about forcing a Senate vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill before the July 4 holiday.”

“Some senators want to delay the vote but McConnell views that as delaying the inevitable. There are no mysteries about what the toughest disagreements are over — Medicaid funding and insurance market regulations.”

“This week is crucial: the Senate won’t vote without a CBO score, which means they need to finalize negotiations this week.”