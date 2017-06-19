Time to Say the Election Administrator’s Prayer

Rick Hasen notes the latest polls in Georgia’s 6th congressional district are extremely close.

“Add into that concerns over the election security of Georgia’s voter registration system… and an electronic voting system with no paper trail, making a recount not much of a recount. Add in all the talk of voter fraud and voter suppression going around these days.”

“All of it is a recipe for crazy conspiracy theories and claims of foul play and chicanery should the election be very close. It may get very, very ugly.”

“That’s why the Election Administrator’s prayer may be the best chance to avoid disaster.”