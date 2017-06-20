Eric Holder Mulls Presidential Bid

“More than two years after leaving the Obama administration, former Attorney General Eric Holder is reentering the political fray,” Yahoo News reports.

“His goal: to lead the legal resistance to Donald Trump’s agenda — and perhaps even run against the president in 2020.”

“Seized by a sense of urgency to oppose Trump and restore what he regards as America’s best self, Holder is mulling a White House bid of his own, according to three sources who have spoken to him and are familiar with his thinking.”