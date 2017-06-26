Collins Won’t Vote for GOP Health Care Bill

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted that she would be voting “no” on the Senate health care bill after the CBO estimated that 22 million fewer people would be covered under the plan.

She said she wanted to “fix the flaws in ACA. CBO analysis shows Senate bill won’t do it. I will vote no.”

Axios: “Collins is the sixth senator to come out against the bill in its current form, and the third to say she’ll vote against a motion to bring it up for a vote. That means the bill is stalled unless changes are made to convince senators to change their votes.”