Sarah Kliff: “The CBO report is a dense 49-page document that you can read here. But you can find its clearest explanation of the Senate bill on page 48. This is where the CBO report explains how premiums would change for low- and middle-income Americans — and what type of health insurance they would get for those monthly payments.”

“This page shows, in no uncertain terms, that low-income Americans would be asked to pay higher premiums for worse health insurance coverage.”