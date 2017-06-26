Kennedy Will Not Run for Connecticut Governor

“There will be no Camelot in Connecticut in 2018: Ted Kennedy Jr. declared Monday that he is not running for governor,” the Hartford Courant reports.

“The possibility of a Kennedy on the ballot in 2018 tantalized some Democratic insiders. Having the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of former U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts on the gubernatorial ballot would have brought star power and national attention to what is already expected to be a hotly contested race.”