Pro-Trump Group Warns Senators to Fall In Line

Politico: “A new campaign by top White House allies targeting the GOP’s most vulnerable senator over health care sends a loud message to those resistant to the Trump agenda: We’re coming after you.”

“The offensive is aimed at both punishing Heller and at swaying his vote, and it is a stunning act of political retaliation against a member of the president’s own party – one who faces a perilous path to re-election in 2018. Senior Republicans, many of whom are deeply worried about Heller’s political standing and increasingly nervous about the midterms, were shocked and spent the weekend measuring the possible fallout.”

Meanwhile, Mike Allen reports that the group funding the ads “is giving Heller a chance to modify his blast at the bill, before unleashing an advertising attack in his home state.”