“Just days before he resigns from Congress, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said that House and Senate lawmakers should receive a $2,500 per month housing allowance — something he explained would help ease housing costs for members who can’t afford two mortgages or rents,” The Hill reports.

Said Chaffetz: “In today’s climate, nobody’s going to suggest or vote for a pay raise. But you shouldn’t have to be among the wealthiest of Americans to serve properly in Congress.”