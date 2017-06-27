Cornyn Insists Health Bill Vote Will Proceed

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) says a key vote to advance the GOP health care bill will likely occur on Wednesday, The Hill reports.

“Leaders currently do not have the support to win that procedural vote, known as a motion to proceed, to take up the bill for consideration.”

Axios: “That wouldn’t necessarily be the worst outcome for McConnell. As much as Republicans want to get rid of the health care law, McConnell’s allies have been saying for weeks that he’s ready to just put senators on the record and move on to tax reform. He doesn’t think a delay in the vote will make it more likely to pass.”