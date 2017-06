Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for defamation over a recent editorial tying one of her political action committee ads to a 2011 mass shooting that severely wounded Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and killed six people, the New York Post reports.

The paper said Palin incited th​​e shooting, which left Gifford​s​ with a severe brain injury, through an ad from her PAC that put “Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”

The Times later issued a correction.