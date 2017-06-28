New Congressman Still Hasn’t Taken His Oath

“House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wants to know why Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) hasn’t been sworn in, saying the seat’s ‘elongated vacancy’ is ‘an abdication’ of his responsibilities,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Twenty one days have passed since Gomez won a special election to replace now-California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who resigned Los Angeles’ 34th Congressional District last January. Gomez, a current Democratic state assemblyman, told The Times after the election he would try to delay his Assembly resignation to vote on extending the state’s cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas. Negotiations on cap and trade are escalating in Sacramento, and there are rumblings Gov. Jerry Brown would like to be able to count on Gomez’ vote to pass the bill with a two-thirds majority before the Legislature leaves on July 21.”