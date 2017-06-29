Trump Picks Vote Suppressor to Probe ‘Election Integrity’

President Trump named Hans von Spakovsky, a former member of the Federal Election Commission, to his Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to investigate instances of voter fraud during the 2016 election, The Hill reports.

Rick Hasen: “I thought it could not get worse with the Pence-Kobach faux election integrity commission with the appointment of Kris Kobach, the Secretary of State of Kansas who has trumped up claims of voter fraud to advance his career and to make it harder for people to register and vote, and former Ohio SOS Ken Blackwell, who once rejected voter registration forms based upon the weight of the sheet of paper.”

“But I was wrong… This appointment is a big middle finger from the President to those who are serious about fixing problems with our elections.”