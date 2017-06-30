Even Kobach Won’t Give Voter Data He Asked For

“Multiple states plan to buck Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s request for personal information on voters on behalf of a presidential commission,” the Kansas City Star reports.

“Kobach said Friday that Kansas also won’t be sharing Social Security information with the commission, for which he serves as vice chairman, at this time.”

“Kobach sent letters to every state requesting names, addresses, voting history and other personal information, such as the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers, earlier this week.”