Quote of the Day

“Boy, did CNN get killed over the last few days. These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies… I mean, these are horrible human beings… It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you. But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

— President Trump, recorded on audio obtained by The Intercept from a fundraiser earlier this week.