Trump Calls for Immediate Repeal of Obamacare

President Trump tweets this morning:

“If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

Jonathan Swan: “It’s literally the opposite of what then president-elect Trump told Paul Ryan after he won the election and shortly before Congress went into session. Part of the reason why the House GOP leadership didn’t run with a clean repeal vote, as they’d done many times under President Obama, was because Trump had made it clear to Ryan he wouldn’t sign the bill.”

Playbook: “This was the GOP leadership’s original plan! But now, many Republicans would be opposed to this. First, there are procedural issues. And second, ripping out the health care system without a replacement is not an option for most conservatives, who spent much of the winter calling for a simultaneous repeal and replace.”