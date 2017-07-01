Why Many See Media Feuds as Trump Winning

Washington Post: “To President Trump, no place is more comfortable than the middle of a fight. This week had it all: Vicious tweets, nasty nicknames, an entrenched foe in the mainstream media and the reprisal by Trump of one of his favorite roles — the victim. Sure, Trump’s health-care push stalled on Capitol Hill, his ‘energy week’ went largely unnoticed and the president faced almost universal condemnation for an unpresidential attack on MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski.”

“But to many inside the White House, as well as outside allies, what looked like a public relations debacle amounted to an abundance of ‘winning’ — a Trumpian catchphrase playfully repeated Friday by some West Wing officials, even as they were discomfited by the Brzezinski broadside.”