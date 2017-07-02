Trump Tweets Video of Him Punching CNN

President Trump tweeted an animated video of him tackling and punching a man with the CNN logo as his face.

Reuters reports the video appeared to be a modified version of a 2007 appearance by Trump at World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 23 promotion, in which Trump “takes down” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Playbook: “The president has just sent his 33 million followers a video of himself pummeling a man covered by the CNN logo. CNN anchors and reporters — indeed, anchors and reporters from many media outlets — have been threatened and harassed. The president tweeted this message from the comfort of his summer golf home in New Jersey, surrounded by Secret Service. Meanwhile journalists are in the field, across the country and the world.”

CNN responds: “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”