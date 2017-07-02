Trump May Make Surprise Visit to Britain

Sunday Times: “Ministers are on the alert for a flying visit to Britain by Donald Trump this month. Senior government officials say they expect the American president to make an unscheduled stop at his Aberdeenshire golf course as part of his trip to Europe to attend France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.”

“Theresa May’s team are on standby for Trump to visit Downing Street as well. It is understood that any visit would be confirmed only 24 hours in advance so anti-Trump protesters did not have time to disrupt his visit.”