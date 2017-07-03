Germany No Longer Refers to U.S. As a Friend

“In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have dropped the term ‘friend’ in describing the relationship with the United States,” Reuters reports.

“Four years ago, the joint program of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), referred to the United States as Germany’s ‘most important friend’ outside of Europe… But the words ‘friend’ and ‘friendship’ are missing from the latest election program which Merkel and CSU leader Horst Seehofer presented on Monday ahead of a Sept. 24 election.”

Axios: “It’s a small change, but it’s not a subtle one. Merkel has been very clear over the past few months that Europe can no longer rely on a United States led by President Trump.”