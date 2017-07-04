Few Good Options for Trump on North Korea

New York Times: “When President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter in early January that a North Korean test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States ‘won’t happen!‘ there were two things he still did not fully appreciate: how close Kim Jong-un, the North’s leader, was to reaching that goal, and how limited any president’s options were to stop him.”

“The ensuing six months have been a brutal education for President Trump. With North Korea’s launch on Tuesday of what the administration confirmed was an intercontinental ballistic missile, the country has new reach. Experts said the North Koreans had crossed a threshold — if just barely — with a missile that potentially could strike Alaska.”

Washington Post: “North Korea missile launch marks a direct challenge to Trump administration.”