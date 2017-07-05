Why Trump Will Never Be Able to End the Russia Probe

David Kendall, who has represented former president Bill Clinton for years, writes in the Washington Post that Justice Department regulations “will make it difficult, legally as well as politically” for President Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Any of those steps would almost certainly result in the resignation of Rosenstein, and likely other Justice Department officials, reminiscent of the ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ when President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox… As with the Saturday Night Massacre, any move to fire Mueller would likely not be the end of the matter — or of the criminal investigation. In the uproar that ensued after Cox’s firing, the remaining prosecutors in the office continued their work and a new special prosecutor, Leon Jaworski, was selected.”