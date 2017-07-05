Auschwitz Condemns Lawmaker’s Gas Chamber Video

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland, the AP reports.

“A post on the Auschwitz Memorial’s official Twitter account said Tuesday that a former gas chamber is not a stage but a place where there should be respectful silence. Later Tuesday, it posted a photo of the entrance sign to that building, asking visitors to ‘maintain silence here.'”