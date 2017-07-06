CNN Accuses Trump of Holding ‘Fake News Conference’

CNN’s Jim Acosta accused President Trump of holding a “fake news conference” by calling on a friendly reporter, The Hill reports.

“Trump on Thursday held a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, during which he took two questions — one of which was from the Daily Mail’s David Martosko, who acknowledged talking to the Trump administration about taking a job with them.”

Said Acosta: “Trump finally held a news conference overseas. But he took a question from a friendly reporter and then attacked CNN as ‘fake news.'”