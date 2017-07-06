Democrats Court Vets In Effort to Win Back the House

Roughly 20 military veterans have announced they are planning to run as Democrats for the House of Representatives next year, the New York Times reports.
“Democratic Party leaders are aggressively seeking former members of the military in hopes of increasing their appeal among the sort of frustrated voters who elected President Trump — and winning back the 24 seats they need to regain the Republican-controlled House.”
