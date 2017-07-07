Trump Is Playing Into Putin’s Hands

NBC News: “For President Trump, meeting President Putin may be a way to thumb his nose at critics — to show he’s NOT scared of the multiple investigations into his inner circle’s ties to the Kremlin. But for Russians who’ve tried to stand up to Putin, Trump is being played — has been from the start.”

Said Putin critic Garry Kasparov: “He’s definitely playing into Putin’s hands. Putin’s a dictator, and dictators by definition don’t play chess, so that’s why I believe I have to defend the integrity of my game… I would rather say he’s playing a poker game… He’s a, he’s a poker player, he’s a card player, he’s a gambler.”