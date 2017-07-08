GOP Once Thought They Could Work with 2018 Democrats

“Senate Republicans began this year thinking that they had leverage over some Democrats, particularly the 10 up for reelection next year in states that President Trump won last fall,” the Washington Post reports.

“That didn’t happen. Instead, Trump’s standing has slipped in many of these states… That’s left Senate Democrats feeling stronger than they expected to be eight months after their highly disappointing showing in 2016, which left them in the minority and heading into 2018 defending 25 seats compared to the Republicans’ eight.”

“If Trump had spent his first six months increasing or even maintaining his popularity in these states, he might have struck enough political fear in these 2018 Democrats to compel them to support some of his initiatives.”

