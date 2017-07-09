The Demise of the So-Called Deficit Hawks

Jonathan Swan: “Conservatives are curiously zen about the debt ceiling hike, which points to a tectonic shift in the politics of debt now that we’ve entered the Trump Era. Not a single major conservative outside group is demanding the White House slash spending in exchange for their cooperation raising the debt ceiling (which will have to happen in October). Privately, most top Trump administration officials are delighted conservatives aren’t pressuring them.”

“One high-profile conservative leader — summing up a view I’m hearing across the movement — told me his group doesn’t think it’s a good idea to play chicken with Republican leadership and the President over the debt ceiling as they often did with Barack Obama.”