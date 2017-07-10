On Trump’s Alarming G20 Performance

Larry Summers: “A corporate chief executive whose public behavior was as erratic as that of Mr Trump would already have been replaced. The standard for democratically elected officials is appropriately different. But one cannot look at the past months and rule out the possibility of even more aberrant behavior in the future. The president’s cabinet and his political allies in Congress should never forget that the oaths they swore were not to the defence of the president but to the defence of the constitution.”Save to Favorites