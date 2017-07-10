Congress Returns for Three Big Weeks

Playbook: “Let’s be brutally honest: there is a better than even chance Congress leaves town at the end of this month without a single major legislative achievement to talk about back at home. Not one. The Senate is squirming on health-care reform, and faces long odds in their quest to pass an overhaul to Obamacare. The $1-trillion infrastructure plan that, seven weeks ago, the Trump administration promised would be out in the ‘next several weeks’ has not come out. Tax reform is still in the hearing phase, and the Trump administration still says it will be done by the end of the calendar year.”

President Trump on Twitter: “I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new health care bill fully approved and ready to go!”