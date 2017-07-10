Duncan Keeps Campaign Funds in the Family

Over the past decade Rep. Jimmy Duncan (R-TN) “has doled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to his two sons, his niece, his son-in-law, his daughter-in-law and his sister for campaign work, raising both ethical and legal questions for the senior statesman,” the Nashville Post reports.

“In fact, the only non-family member paid a regular salary for campaign work in recent years has been Duncan’s chief of staff, Bob Griffitts, who receives $500 monthly for work outside his legislative duties (a regular occurrence in D.C.)”