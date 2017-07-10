Meadows Threatens Shutdown Over Border Wall

House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Brietbart that the federal spending bill — which needs to be passed by the end of September — must fund the construction of President Trump’s border wall or else there will be a government shutdown.

He also claims Trump backs his position: “My conversations with the President have led me to believe that there is nothing less than a full and total commitment on his part to only sign into law a funding bill that actually allows for us to start construction of a border wall on our southern border. He’s committed to do that. We’re committed to supporting him in that position.”