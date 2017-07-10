Perlmutter Drops Race for Colorado Governor

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) plans to announce that he will end his run for Colorado governor, just three months after he started it, the Denver Post reports.

“The surprise decision by the sixth-term lawmaker comes a few weeks after another Colorado Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder, said he would join the race. The entry of Polis put substantial pressure on Perlmutter — as Polis could pour a substantial amount of his personal wealth into his campaign while Perlmutter would have to compete for campaign funds with several other well-connected Democrats.”