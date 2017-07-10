Trump Administration Cancels Plans for FBI Headquarters

“The federal government is canceling the search for a new FBI headquarters, according to officials familiar with the decision, putting a more than decade-long search by the bureau to move out of the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building back at square one,” the Washington Post reports.

“The decision follows years of largely failed attempts by the Obama and Trump administrations to convince Congress to fully back a plan for a campus in the Washington suburbs paid for by trading away the Hoover Building to a real estate developer and putting up nearly $2 billion in taxpayer funds to cover the remaining cost.”