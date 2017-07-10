New Poll Finds Health Bill Would Crush Senate GOP

A new Global Strategy Group/Garin Hart Yang poll finds that Senate Republican candidates take an approximately 30-point hit when voters learn they’re supporting their party’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“The poll found that, in a vacuum, voters in 10 battleground states are split almost evenly about Republican senate candidates — with 21% of voters viewing them favorably and 20 percent viewing them unfavorably. But when told their Republican senate candidates supported the GOP’s health care bill, voters turned sharply against their representatives. In that case, the candidates’ unfavorability rating jumps from 21% to 52%.”

Key finding: “After hearing criticisms of the Republican plan, voters in these Senate battlegrounds went from leaning toward voting the Democrat in 2018 by a healthy 48 to 38 margin, to leaning toward the Democrat by an even more robust 56 to 35 margin — an 11-point jump.”