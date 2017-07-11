Kushner, Manafort Implicated in Trump Jr. Email

Politico: “Two of Trump’s most senior campaign advisers — Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort — are also included in the ‘private and confidential’ email exchange, which the lawyers interviewed by Politico say exposes them to the same potential federal criminal statutes as Trump Jr., including prohibitions on the solicitation or acceptance of anything of value from a foreign national, as well as a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

“A source close to Manafort said that the campaign manager hadn’t read all the way to the bottom of the email exchanges on his phone and that he didn’t even know who he was meeting with when he attended the 20 to 30-minute session. Kushner’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.”