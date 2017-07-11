Who Is the Mole?

Jonathan Swan looks at the fallout from Donald Trump Jr.’s email bombshell, noting there is “a lot of internal anger” over who originally gave this information to the New York Times.



“Many of our White House sources are playing amateur detective, some with wackier theories than others, and some of which turn on people within the White House. Suspicion spread between people who worked in campaign and in White House, and while no one we’ve spoken to has any evidence to support their theories, it’s not stopping them from speculating.”

“It’s creating a very tense environment, and a number of administration officials can’t believe the level of foolishness required for Don Jr. to not only do this but to have such a conversation over email.”