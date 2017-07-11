Republicans Increasingly Pessimistic About Health Bill

“Tensions are rising between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team and his party’s ideological factions, with a renewed sense of pessimism creeping into the Senate GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare,” Politico reports.

“An amendment written by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) is fracturing the conference, with the measure taking center stage at the party’s first caucus lunch in nearly two weeks on Tuesday. Though the proposal to allow the sale of cheap, deregulated insurance plans is championed by the right, disagreements over the drafting of the amendment could delay or torpedo altogether the GOP’s healthcare bill.”

Said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA): “We should not be surprised if people are irritated with the Republican majority when we have been promising, and we do not deliver. I am very pessimistic.”