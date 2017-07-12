Bridgegate Mastermind Avoids Jail Time

“David Wildstein, the professed mastermind of the so-called Bridgegate scandal, was spared a prison term during his sentencing for his role in the closing of lanes near the George Washington Bridge as political revenge against a New Jersey mayor, ending one of the final chapters in a bizarre political scandal that grounded the national political ambitions of Gov. Chris Christie,” the New York Times reports.

“Though Mr. Christie was never implicated in the scandal, nor was any documentary evidence ever produced directly tying him to knowledge of the scheme, Mr. Wildstein remained adamant in his testimony that Mr. Christie knew about the plan.”