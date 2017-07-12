GOP Voters Want to Keep Pushing to Repeal Obamacare

“The Republican base wants Senate GOP leaders to continue trying to repeal Obamacare despite recent setbacks,” according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

“A clear majority of Republican voters, 67 percent, want the GOP to continue to work to repeal and replace the health care law, compared to only 21 percent who want party leaders to move on. Among all voters, 40 percent want congressional Republicans to continue to work on a new health care bill, and 47 percent want them to move on.”