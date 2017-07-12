Steep Medicaid Cuts Remain In GOP Health Bill

NBC News: “Numerous changes have been made to the new version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act to appease both conservative and moderate Republicans as leadership searches for the 50 votes they need to pass it. In a blow to the more moderate faction, it appears the more than $700 billion worth of cuts to Medicaid will still be part of the measure, according to numerous senators describing what leadership has told them about the bill.”

“Things could still change as the bill’s contents are yet final and the new text is expected to be released Thursday. Still, the prospects of creating a more generous Medicaid program appear to be dim.”

Jonathan Chait: “As the deadline approaches, the endpoint of a coherent bill seems to be moving further out of reach.”