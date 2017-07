Trump Said He Didn’t Know of Son’s Meeting

President Trump told Reuters he “was unaware of his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at the heart of a White House controversy” and that he “only learned of it a couple of days ago.”

Said Trump: “No, that I didn’t know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this.”

Trump added that he did not fault his son for holding the meeting: “I think many people would have held that meeting.”