Trump’s Lawyers Want to ‘Wall Off’ Kushner

President Trump’s outside legal team “wants to wall off Jared Kushner from discussing the Russia investigation with his father-in-law, according to sources with direct knowledge of the discussions,” according to Jonathan Swan.

“The team contends that it isn’t out to get Kushner, but just wants to protect the president because his son-in-law is so wrapped up in the investigation. He had three meetings with Russians that special counsel Bob Mueller is sure to investigate.”

“Members of Trump’s legal team are frustrated that Kushner has been discussing the investigation with the president… The mechanics of the wall are unclear, but it apparently would constitute an agreement by Kushner not to discuss anything about the Russia probes with the president.”