Russians Discussed Trump Associates Before Campaign

“U.S. intelligence agencies starting in the spring of 2015 detected conversations in which Russian government officials discussed associates of Donald Trump, several months before he declared his candidacy for president,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“In some cases, the Russians in the overheard conversations talked about meetings held outside the U.S. involving Russian government officials and Trump business associates or advisers. It isn’t clear which Trump associates or advisers the Russians were referring to, or whether they had any connection to his presidential aspirations.”

“Now, in light of the release of emails Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, investigators are going back to those early reports to see if they can understand them better.”