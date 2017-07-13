Nearly All Health Care Ad Spending Is Opposed to GOP Bill

Amy Walter notes the forces opposed to the GOP’s health care legislation are outspending those supporting the bill $5.8 million to $354,000.

“According to data supplied to the Cook Political Report from Kantar Media CMAG, a nonpartisan tracker of political TV advertising, there have been 26,713 ads run between May 23 and July 10 that mention the health care bill. Just over 25,000–or 94 percent–of those ads have been critical of the GOP plan. Note that these figures don’t represent digital or radio ad buys.”