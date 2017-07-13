‘A White House That Doesn’t Know What It’s Doing’

Chuck Todd spoke at an Axios roundtable this morning and reported the White House “doesn’t know what it’s doing. They have no idea how to make legislation happen. They have no idea how to work with Congress. They came in with no big plan, no big agenda.”

He added: “We’re at a point where it’s every man and woman for themselves. It’s not a point where everyone is abiding by that, but it’s more and more every day.”

Also interesting about President Trump: “He showed me his DIRECTV list…he records a lot. If it’s not about him, then [channel click noise]. He watches all five Sunday shows every Sunday at some point in time.”