No Movement on the GOP Health Care Bill

Sam Baker: “If Republicans were moving any closer to a deal yesterday, they didn’t show it. Among the rotating cast of senators most likely to keep the bill shy of 50 votes, no one seemed to be softening — if anything, some opponents seem to be hardening.”

“Sen. Rand Paul, whose vote was already gone, reiterated his opposition yesterday.”

“The bill’s moderate critics — including Sens. Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito and Lisa Murkowski — are still concerned about Medicaid, and for now, the Medicaid cuts seem locked in.”

“The insurance industry’s opposition to Cruz’s consumer-choice plan won’t help it win moderate support, and if it doesn’t find a way into the bill, Cruz, Mike Lee and (potentially) Ron Johnson are likely out.”

Politico: “McConnell needs 50 votes simply to open debate on the bill next week, and he is well short of that number.”

Playbook: “The Kentucky Republican has said — and we have written — that he’ll bring the bill up either way, which will force a tough vote for many Republicans. If Republicans fall flar on their face and fail to get 50 votes to open debate, the hope in Senate GOP leadership is that something starts to come together from the ashes of defeat.”