Trump Lawyers Knew of Russia Emails Weeks Ago

“President Trump’s legal team was informed more than three weeks ago about the email chain showing that his son Donald Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer last June,” Yahoo News reports.

Trump has said that he learned just “a couple of days ago”… but the sources said that Marc Kasowitz, the president’s chief lawyer in the Russia investigation, and Alan Garten, chief legal officer of the Trump Organization, “were both informed about the emails in the third week of June, after they were discovered by lawyers for Kushner.”